Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes to stop at Orlando's Hard Rock Live on Jay & Silent Bob's Reboot Roadshow

Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, last seen as their onscreen personas of Jay & Silent Bob waaaaaaay back in 2001's, are reuniting this fall for, out on Oct. 15.They're also kicking off a live stage tour that month that will bring them to Orlando's Hard Rock Live on Nov. 13. Smith – who parlayed his success with the hit 1994 indie comedyinto a long career as a writer, director and producer in Hollywood – is known for his engaging talks full of crazy stories. (Look up his story about being invited to Prince's Paisley Park in the 1990s.) Along with Mewes, the two have a successful weekly podcast titled "Jay & Silent Bob Get Old," which has done several live shows over the past nine years.Tickets for the November show in Orlando range from $39.50-$50, and are available now . Snootchie bootchies.