Friday, July 19, 2019

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes to stop at Orlando's Hard Rock Live on Jay & Silent Bob's Reboot Roadshow

Posted By on Fri, Jul 19, 2019 at 1:16 PM

click to enlarge Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot - IMAGE COURTESY SABAN FILMS
  • Image courtesy Saban Films
  • Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, last seen as their onscreen personas of Jay & Silent Bob waaaaaaay back in 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, are reuniting this fall for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, out on Oct. 15.

They're also kicking off a live stage tour that month that will bring them to Orlando's Hard Rock Live on Nov. 13. Smith – who parlayed his success with the hit 1994 indie comedy Clerks into a long career as a writer, director and producer in Hollywood – is known for his engaging talks full of crazy stories. (Look up his story about being invited to Prince's Paisley Park in the 1990s.) Along with Mewes, the two have a successful weekly podcast titled "Jay & Silent Bob Get Old," which has done several live shows over the past nine years.

Tickets for the November show in Orlando range from $39.50-$50, and are available now. Snootchie bootchies.

