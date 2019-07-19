The Heard

Friday, July 19, 2019

Industrial survivors Pig to play Orlando in September

Posted By on Fri, Jul 19, 2019 at 2:45 PM

  • Photo via Pig/Facebook
Industrial music veteran Raymond Watts has reconvened his infamous project Pig for a string of North American dates starting up in September. For this latest tour, promoting new covers album Candy, Watts is adding some serious live firepower by bringing back all-star collaborators including En Esch (KMFDM), Steve White and Galen Waling (both from 16 Volt). 

Pig, Cyanotic, and A Primitive Evolution play Soundbar on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


