Friday, July 19, 2019
Industrial survivors Pig to play Orlando in September
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Jul 19, 2019 at 2:45 PM
click image
Industrial music veteran Raymond Watts has reconvened his infamous project Pig
for a string of North American dates
starting up in September. For this latest tour, promoting new covers album Candy,
Watts is adding some serious live firepower by bringing back all-star collaborators
including En Esch (KMFDM), Steve White and Galen Waling (both from 16 Volt).
Pig, Cyanotic, and A Primitive Evolution play Soundbar
on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Pig, Raymond, Watts, Industrial, Electronic, Music, Concert, Tour, Show, Image