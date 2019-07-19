Five Florida guys flung fists at a Florida Five Guys

click to enlarge
-
Foto via Stuart Police Department/Facebook
Exactly five guys were arrested this week after a fistfight broke out in a Florida Five Guys location.
The numerologically correct brawl occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Five Guys Burgers & Fries at 2185 Southeast Federal Highway in Stuart, Florida, according to the Stuart Police Department.
“Can you guess how many guys were arrested at this location on Wednesday?” asked the PD in a Facebook post
. “Early afternoon, Stuart Police received a report of a fist fight taking place inside of Five Guys Burgers and Fries. Five guys were involved in the fight, and those five guys found themselves under arrest.”
The exact cause of the fight is unknown, but "three juvenile males and two adult males" were charged with affray and booked at the Martin County Jail, says Stuart Police. An "affray" is a first degree misdemeanor that involves two or more people fighting in a public space.
According to the arrest report, which was released Thursday, officers were called at around 12:30 p.m. after a woman in the restaurant said one of the males was "talking shit." At that point, a cup was thrown, and a door was also slammed in someone’s face before an "all out brawl" broke out between the "guys."
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.