Friday, July 19, 2019

Eatonville's historic Zora Neale Hurston museum gets a new home

Posted By on Fri, Jul 19, 2019 at 2:24 PM

The Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts will be moving into a brand-new spot.

The museum named after the Eatonville author and anthropologist will move just down the road to a newly designed building at 344 E. Kennedy Blvd. So will the offices for the Association to Preserve Eatonville Community, which announced the move in a press release on Thursday.

Currently, the museum known as the Hurston is housed at 227 E. Kennedy Blvd. The move is slated for July 31, and an open house is planned for Sept. 28.

“We’re excited about our new location and gratified that so many in Eatonville and beyond have expressed their care for our organization during this transition,” N.Y. Nathiri, executive director of the association, said in a statement. “Having negotiated a long-term lease, our organization is now in a position to plan strategically for the quality of facilities necessary to develop our vision."



Richard T. Reep was hired as the lead architect to design the new museum and offices, the association stated.

