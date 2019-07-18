SeaWorld Orlando announces new summer concert series

click to enlarge
SeaWorld Orlando announced on Thursday a summer concert series and the limited-time return of their Fun Card.
The indoor concerts, included with park admission, will begin July 20 and take place over the next four weekends.
Country hip-hop artist Colt Ford will headline the first series on the weekend of July 20-21. The American rock band Vertical Horizon will follow, July 27-28. Jefferson Starship will then headline Aug. 3-4, and the classic rock group Blood, Sweat and Tears will perform the final weekend of Aug. 10-11.
Special VIP seating options are available online.
The return of the Fun Card pass allows guests repeat entry into SeaWorld and its annual events for $79.99, or a two-park pass that includes water park Aquatica for $99.99.
More information on the Fun Card offers is available on SeaWorld's website
