Thursday, July 18, 2019
Park Ave CDs teams up with 64 North for a ticket giveaway happy hour this Friday
Posted
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 1:03 PM
Friday happy hour is obviously the best part of the working week, but this Friday, July 19, takes it to a new level. Park Ave CDs, Pom Pom's and 64 North team up for three hours of free stuff. Park Ave is giving away tickets to upcoming shows from acts like Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Jenny Lewis, Sabrina Claudio and Pup. Meanwhile, Pom Pom's is giving away free food while supplies last to anyone who purchases a drink. All this plus $3.50 you-call-its? It doesn't even have to be Payday Friday to enjoy.
5-8 p.m. Friday, July 19 | 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave. | 321-245-7730 | 64northorlando.com
| various menu prices
