The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 18, 2019

The Heard

Park Ave CDs teams up with 64 North for a ticket giveaway happy hour this Friday

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 1:03 PM

click to enlarge gal_ticket_adobestock_62358446.jpeg.jpg
Friday happy hour is obviously the best part of the working week, but this Friday, July 19, takes it to a new level. Park Ave CDs, Pom Pom's and 64 North team up for three hours of free stuff. Park Ave is giving away tickets to upcoming shows from acts like Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Jenny Lewis, Sabrina Claudio and Pup. Meanwhile, Pom Pom's is giving away free food while supplies last to anyone who purchases a drink. All this plus $3.50 you-call-its? It doesn't even have to be Payday Friday to enjoy.

5-8 p.m. Friday, July 19 | 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave. | 321-245-7730 | 64northorlando.com | various menu prices

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida’s heat will be ‘life-threatening’ by 2036, says study Read More

  2. Florida Sen. Rick Scott randomly calls Democrats 'anti-Semitic' to defend Trump's tweets Read More

  3. Orlando is getting a pop-up Pokemon bar in October Read More

  4. Showtime's On Becoming a God in Central Florida trailer has us feeling like winners already Read More

  5. Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights features Ghostbusters for the first time Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation