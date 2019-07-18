The Heard

Thursday, July 18, 2019

Orlando's Park Ave CDs is one of the few stores to host a listening party for Bon Iver's new album, i, i

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge Bon Iver, i, i cover art
  • Bon Iver, i, i cover art
Few indie bands make the crossover into massive popularity as much as Justin Vernon's Bon Iver project. His fourth album, i, i, drops Aug. 30 on Jagjaguwar, but you can get a sneak peek at the whole thing on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Park Ave CDs. Attendees get the chance to listen to the new album while they browse the store, plus get entered into a drawing for a very limited test pressing of the record. And if you preorder the album that night (try before you buy!), you get to go home with an extremely limited edition flexidisc that will only be available at just a few listening parties around the world.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 | Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive | 407-447-7275 | parkavecds.com | free
