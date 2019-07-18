Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 18, 2019

Florida House candidate who claimed to treat shooting victims after Pulse shooting admits she 'just made it up'

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 12:55 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
A former candidate for a state Democratic house seat lied about being a doctor and treating Pulse victims, Florida health officials confirmed.

A report published Wednesday by the Florida Department of Public Health reveals Catherine Elizabeth McCarthy admitted to an investigator that she “just made it up.” The department ordered McCarthy to pay $3,094.95 in fines and costs for intentionally presenting herself as a doctor without an active license.

The report comes after McCarthy, who was running for a District 28 house seat, dropped out of the race at the end of June. The Seminole County Democratic Party withdrew their support of McCarthy as reports began to question her medical credentials.

After 49 died at the Pulse nightclub shooting June 2016 in Orlando, McCarthy painted herself as a first responder during her campaign.
That is, until an investigator turned up at her Sanford home on July 9.



“Yes, I was working that night. I removed 77 bullets out of 32 people and helped with the triage,” McCarthy had claimed.

When an investor asked her about that specific statement, she said “It is a false statement, I just made it up.”

Throughout the campaign, she attended events with U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Orlando, including one at Valencia Community College in Orlando. At a town hall in St. Cloud, Soto introduced her as as "a cardiologist with Orlando Health Regional Hospital, a longtime adviser on health care for him, and a doctor who showed her mettle and heroism after the Pulse nightclub shooting," according to the health department report.

"It was like an assembly line," McCarthy said at that event. "That night, because I’m gay, it struck me even harder because these were my people."

Florida Politics' Scott Powers interviewed McCarthy immediately after the town hall requesting credentials, which she was unable to provide. Rep. Soto later issued a statement decrying McCarthy's "sick fabrications."

"She was a longtime friend of several staff members. She had been presented by them and by several local Democratic and LGBT organizations as being a doctor. We have updated our internal protocols to require proof of licensure by any professional who may potentially work with our office," said Soto.

McCarthy had defended herself up until her admission to health officials, once saying, “Whoever is saying these things, their credibility will fall once the truth comes out."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida’s heat will be ‘life-threatening’ by 2036, says study Read More

  2. Florida Sen. Rick Scott randomly calls Democrats 'anti-Semitic' to defend Trump's tweets Read More

  3. Orlando is getting a pop-up Pokemon bar in October Read More

  4. Showtime's On Becoming a God in Central Florida trailer has us feeling like winners already Read More

  5. Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights features Ghostbusters for the first time Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation