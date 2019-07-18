Florida GOP lawmaker calls 'send her back' chant racist, criticizes Trump for not stopping it

Central Florida politicians commented on his tweet, with Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) thanking Latvala. Edgewood Mayor John Dowless, however, said he disagreed. “’I’m pretty sick of hearing her insult and criticize America especially when America rescued her from refugee camp!” he commented.
Thank you, Chris.— Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) July 18, 2019
A crowd at a Wednesday night Trump rally in North Carolina broke out into the chants as Trump began to criticize Omar, in line with recent tweets and comments he has made telling Omar and other progressive congresswomen to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."
W all due respect, i disagree. May not b respectful but neither is #omar. I’m pretty sick of hearing her insult and criticize America especially when America rescued her from refugee camp! Personally I find #Omar repulsive, ungrateful & sinister. #LoveUSAorLeave— John Dowless (@JohnDowless) July 18, 2019
State Rep. Carlos G. Smith (D-Orlando) called out Trump and retweeted Latvala, predicting just before the rally that Trump's re-election campaign crowds would start saying "send them back" instead of "lock her up."
Almost exactly as I predicted.— Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) July 18, 2019
Trump rally breaks out in chants.
"SEND HER BACK!"
"SEND HER BACK!"
Racist.
Xenophobic.
Islamophobic.
Dangerous.
Totally disgusting.
Depressing.
Destructive.
Un-American.
Is this 2019?
Is this really the United States?
What have we become? https://t.co/pa5mzXeK9x
