Tacos & Tequila bids farewell to downtown Orlando's beautiful Cheyenne Saloon this weekend

This weekend, we bid adieu to the beautiful Cheyenne Saloon with one of our favorite food events: Tacos & Tequila, where restaurants and sponsors set up shop throughout the building to pass out their favorite takes on tacos. You’ll find the usual suspects like Chela and Tijuana Flats, along with newcomers like Chronic Tacos or Drive Shack. Hot sauce addicts will find plenty of Scoville units at the Poca’s Hottest hot sauce bar, which includes a special recipe cooked up just for the day. As for the tequila portion of the evening, we’ve secured distillers and distributors like Blue Nectar and De La Vega Tequila Bar. Not to be outdone, though, Tito’s Handmade Vodka plans to serve up authentic Palomas. As far as entertainment goes, inside we’ll have music provided by DJ BMF accompanied by live brass from the Phat-N-Jazzy Horns, along with a live mariachi band. Outside on Church Street, we’re bringing in the Pacifico Airstream Trailer Bar, music from DJ Dizzlephunk and – get this – a mechanical shark. You’ll be able to ride the shark for a chance to win prizes, including T-shirts and, presumably, the chance to say “Smile, you son of a –” and then have shark meat explode everywhere. (Please don’t actually break the shark; just go watch Jaws
again.)
noon (VIP entry); 1-4 p.m. (general admission) Saturday, July 20 | Cheyenne Saloon & Opera House, 120 W. Church St. | tacosandtequilaorlando.com
| $20-$46.73
When: Sat., July 20, 12-4 p.m.
Price:
$20-$65
