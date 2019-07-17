The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

The Heard

Synth-pop star Howard Jones gets his due at Hard Rock Live

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 2:49 PM

click to enlarge Howard Jones - PHOTO BY SIMON FOWLER
  • Photo by Simon Fowler
  • Howard Jones
Howard Jones doesn’t get the recognition he deserves. Shut out of the more critic-friendly lists of 1980s synth-pop pioneers, Jones never really fit that particular club’s obtuse rules of icy detachment. Instead, he was in thrall to the ringing tones of classic songwriting like Cole Porter, Burt Bacharach and Bernie Taupin. He was a nerd’s nerd: a band geek, a computer science kid with a sensitive side. He was the smart kid in the back of the room interested in how these new machines could be harnessed to brighten the corners of the purest of pop sounds. Howard Jones could never be described as being edgy or cool, but he knew how to write a hook into a song so tight that one hum of a bar or two would have you singing along for days. That is a masterful feat unto itself that is worthy of a lifetime of praise. Jones has a catalog of hits perfect for dancing, instantly memorable choruses made for belting out in unison; you’ll know what to do.

with Men Without Hats, All Hail the Silence | 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 | Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. | 407-351-5483 | hardrock.com | $30.50-$35.50

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Howard Jones
@ Hard Rock Live
6050 Universal Blvd.
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
When: Tue., July 23, 8 p.m.
Price: $32.50-$37.50
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Hard Rock Live
6050 Universal Blvd.
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
407-351-5483
Bar/Pub and Performance Space
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Howard Jones @ Hard Rock Live

    • Tue., July 23, 8 p.m. $32.50-$37.50

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida’s heat will be ‘life-threatening’ by 2036, says study Read More

  2. Orlando is getting a pop-up Pokemon bar in October Read More

  3. Florida Sen. Rick Scott randomly calls Democrats 'anti-Semitic' to defend Trump's tweets Read More

  4. Army Corps of Engineers admits to releasing toxic water from Lake Okeechobee into other Florida waters Read More

  5. Wine country-inspired restaurant Sixty Vines coming to Winter Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation