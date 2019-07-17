Roque Pub's Belgian Independence Day party is less about waffles, more about beer

click to enlarge
The Belgians celebrate their National Day every year on the anniversary of the installation of Leopold I as king in 1831. And yet, even with their delicious contributions to world culture – Belgian beer, Belgian waffles, French fries (look it up!) – their Independence Day has yet to be appropriated and Americanized like Cinco de Mayo, which isn’t even a thing in Mexico. Roque Pub attempts to change that every year with a celebration showcasing Belgian beers. This year, they’ve even brought in local reggae-rock band Bone Magic to provide live music, and listening to reggae at a Belgian party might be the most American thing you could do this weekend.
4 p.m. Saturday, July 20; Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road; various menu prices; roquepuborlando.com
