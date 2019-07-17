Tip Jar

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Roque Pub's Belgian Independence Day party is less about waffles, more about beer

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 3:59 PM

click to enlarge Belgium
  • Belgium
The Belgians celebrate their National Day every year on the anniversary of the installation of Leopold I as king in 1831. And yet, even with their delicious contributions to world culture – Belgian beer, Belgian waffles, French fries (look it up!) – their Independence Day has yet to be appropriated and Americanized like Cinco de Mayo, which isn’t even a thing in Mexico. Roque Pub attempts to change that every year with a celebration showcasing Belgian beers. This year, they’ve even brought in local reggae-rock band Bone Magic to provide live music, and listening to reggae at a Belgian party might be the most American thing you could do this weekend.

4 p.m. Saturday, July 20; Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road; various menu prices; roquepuborlando.com.

