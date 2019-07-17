The Heard

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

The Heard

Reverend Horton Heat to bring his Holiday Hayride back to Orlando in December

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 1:21 PM

click image PHOTO VIA REVEREND HORTON HEAT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Reverend Horton Heat/Facebook
Why should Brian Setzer have all the rockabilly-style holiday fun? Psychobilly pioneer Reverend Horton Heat posed this question in his own unique manner last year with his "Horton's Holiday Hayride" tour, and he's just announced Round 2 set to kick off in late November.

Expect possibly blasphemous takes on carol canon and touring support from Voodoo Glow Skulls, the 5.6.7.8's and Dave Alvin from the Blasters. Peeping the tour itinerary, it appears as of this writing, the tour will wrap up in Orlando at the storied Ace Cafe space. Now that's festive!

Horton's Holiday Hayride touches down at the Ace Cafe on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. Tickets information TBA.





