Wednesday, July 17, 2019

The Heard

Orlando Record Store Crawl returns with drinks, swag and a tour of some of the town's record shops

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 4:17 PM

click to enlarge gal_record_spines_adobestock_91702777.jpeg.jpg
Like going record shopping? Like getting drunk? Of course you do, Dad. Deep Eddy Vodka and Warner Bros. Records sponsor a chauffeured crate-digging expedition this weekend that carts you to Park Ave CDs, East West Records and Rock & Roll Heaven, where you’ll receive 15 percent off all your purchases. You’ll also get lunch (and drinks!) at Vanbarry’s Public House along the way, along with live music on the bus, an armload of sweet, sweet swag, and the chance to win rare loot like signed vinyl and rare test pressings.

11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20; pickup location TBA; $39.95; ticket.warnermusic.com/events/22365.

