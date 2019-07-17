Tip Jar

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Tip Jar

Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs gives guests the chance to learn how to slice sushi like a pro

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 2:38 PM

Sharpen your knife skills while also sampling exquisitely fresh raw sea creatures including mackerel, hamachi and madai snapper at this “educational seminar” happening Sunday afternoon at Morimoto Asia. Students will learn how to properly sharpen a knife and how to use every part of a whole fish, as well as how to prepare sashimi and nigiri. Tasting is thirsty work, of course, so the fish will be paired with a selection of beer, sake and shochu – which means this event is for those 21 and over only. Kanpai!

1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 21 | Morimoto Asia, Disney Springs, 1600 E. Lake Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista | 407-939-6686 | patinagroup.com | $50

