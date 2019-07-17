Disney announces new fireworks show and enhanced attractions for 2019 Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween party

click to enlarge
Disney announced Wednesday that this year's Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom will feature a new fireworks show and several rides will be enhanced to fit the party's spooky theme.
Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas
will host "Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular," a fireworks show featuring projections, lasers and special lighting. The show centers around Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy's journey through a haunted house, according to the official Disney Parks Blog
.
The Pirates of the Caribbean ride will be enhanced with a crew of live pirates, and the Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor will have an added Halloween theme.
Space Mountain will go completely dark again this year, and special lighting and music will return to the Mad Tea Party. The "Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular," ride of the Headless Horseman and Halloween parade will also return.
In addition, guests will be able to enjoy the "Monstrous Scream-O-Ween Ball" and the "Storybook Circus Disney Junior Jam," featuring characters like Fancy Nancy, Vampirina and Doc McStuffins.
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will be on select nights Aug. 16 through Nov. 1. More details can be found on Disney's website
.
