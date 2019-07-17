The Gist

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

The Gist

Crazy '80s Pub Crawl gives you the chance to put on your best Hopper shirt and paint the town pastel

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge It's cutting edge. - IMAGE COURTESY OF NETFLIX
  • Image courtesy of Netflix
  • It's cutting edge.
Don’t listen to your cynical friends: The third season of Stranger Things was way better than the second, even with the over-the-top nostalgia references. Show them how wrong they are by getting dolled up like Fat Rambo in some cutting-edge finery and doing the Neutron Dance through basically every bar in downtown for the 14th annual Crazy ’80s Pub Crawl. No mind-flayers allowed.

8 p.m. Saturday, June 20; check-in at Sideshow, 15 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$20; orlandopubcrawl.com.

