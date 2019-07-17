Crazy '80s Pub Crawl gives you the chance to put on your best Hopper shirt and paint the town pastel

click to enlarge
-
Image courtesy of Netflix
-
It's cutting edge.
Don’t listen to your cynical friends: The third season of Stranger Things
was way better than the second, even with the over-the-top nostalgia references. Show them how wrong they are by getting dolled up like Fat Rambo in some cutting-edge finery and doing the Neutron Dance through basically every bar in downtown for the 14th annual Crazy ’80s Pub Crawl. No mind-flayers allowed.
8 p.m. Saturday, June 20; check-in at Sideshow, 15 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$20; orlandopubcrawl.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Finnhenry's
39 N. Orange Ave.
Winter Park Area
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., July 20, 8 p.m.
Price:
$10
Events