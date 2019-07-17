The Heard

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

The Heard

Classic Gainesville band Radon join an old-school matinee at Will's Pub this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 2:31 PM

click to enlarge Cover of Radon's 28
  • Cover of Radon's 28
It may seem like lifetimes ago to those of us “of a certain age,” but all-ages matinee shows were once an important proving ground for punk and hardcore bands to hone their stagecraft in front of die-hard fans who maybe weren’t old enough to get into these same venues at night. Matinees are not as regular of a phenomenon as they once were, but Will’s will be hosting a throwback matinee this weekend, even though they’re billing it as a brunch (“Punks don’t brunch!”) with headliners Golden Pelicans, Boston Marriage and legendary veteran Gainesville punks Radon. In the spirit of great subculture clashes like the mods vs. rockers fight on the beach from Quadrophenia, the show is subtitled “Punk vs. Emo.” The full lineup of fighters also includes NOMORE, Suck Brick Kid, Boston Marriage, Wonder Kid, Virginity and Baby in the ’90s.

with Golden Pelicans, NOMORE, Suck Brick Kid, Boston Marriage, Wonder Kid, Virginity, Baby in the ’90s | 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $10

Punk vs Emo: Radon, Golden Pelicans, NOMORE, Suck Brick Kid, Boston Marriage, Wonder Kid, Virginity, Baby in the '90s
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
Sun., July 21, 3-10 p.m.
321-473-7551
$10
Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
