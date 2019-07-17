Classic Gainesville band Radon join an old-school matinee at Will's Pub this weekend

click to enlarge
It may seem like lifetimes ago to those of us “of a certain age,” but all-ages matinee shows were once an important proving ground for punk and hardcore bands to hone their stagecraft in front of die-hard fans who maybe weren’t old enough to get into these same venues at night. Matinees are not as regular of a phenomenon as they once were, but Will’s will be hosting a throwback matinee this weekend, even though they’re billing it as a brunch (“Punks don’t brunch!”) with headliners Golden Pelicans, Boston Marriage and legendary veteran Gainesville punks Radon. In the spirit of great subculture clashes like the mods vs. rockers fight on the beach from Quadrophenia, the show is subtitled “Punk vs. Emo.” The full lineup of fighters also includes NOMORE, Suck Brick Kid, Boston Marriage, Wonder Kid, Virginity and Baby in the ’90s.
with Golden Pelicans, NOMORE, Suck Brick Kid, Boston Marriage, Wonder Kid, Virginity, Baby in the ’90s | 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $10
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Sun., July 21, 3-10 p.m.
321-473-7551
Price:
$10
Concerts/Events