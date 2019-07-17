Bowigens in Casselberry gives sour beer fans their dream menu at Sour Fest

click to enlarge
Fans of sour beers – there are literally dozens of us – get spoiled rotten at Casselberry’s Bowigens Beer Company this Saturday. The brewery’s second annual Sour Fest highlights nine house-brewed Berliner weisses, goses and other varieties. Plus, guest sours appear on the menu from Deviant Wolfe, Hourglass, Tactical Brewing and more. Pair your beer with cheese by picking up a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich from guest food truck Tao Te Cheese.
Noon Saturday, July 20; Bowigens Beer Company, 1014 State Road 436, Casselberry; various menu prices; bowigens.com
Events