Tuesday, July 16, 2019

The Heard

West Coast punk legends Bad Religion announce Orlando show in September

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 12:30 PM

California's agit-punk heroes Bad Religion are back! They released new album Age of Unreason in May and promptly hit the road in Europe and North America and they've just announced another round of dates starting in September to hit the rest of the country and — what's this! — the tour is kicking off in Florida and, yes, they are playing Orlando.

Bad Religion play the House of Blues on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19.


