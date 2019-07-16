Tuesday, July 16, 2019
West Coast punk legends Bad Religion announce Orlando show in September
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 12:30 PM
California's agit-punk heroes Bad Religion
are back! They released new album Age of Unreason
in May and promptly hit the road
in Europe and North America and they've just announced another round of dates starting in September
to hit the rest of the country and — what's this! — the tour is kicking off in Florida and, yes, they are playing Orlando.
Bad Religion play the House of Blues
on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19.
