Second Harvest keeps Central Florida children fed with Summer Food Service Program

click image
-
Photo via Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida/Facebook
Second Harvest Food Bank is providing free nutritious meals during the summer to kids in need across Central Florida, as part of their Summer Food Service Program.
Second Harvest Food Bank
is a nonprofit organization that collects and donates food to more than 550 partners
, helps economically challenged adults graduate from a culinary training program
and helps people in need to receive SNAP food assistance benefits.
Through the Summer Food Service Program, healthy meals are delivered daily to local libraries, summer camps, daycare centers and other sites in six Central Florida counties including Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia.
Menu items will include but not be limited to pineapple, broccoli, carrots and other fresh fruits and vegetables.
"The Summer Food Program provides support to families who struggle to deal with that extra financial burden during the summer of providing meals with healthy benefits and proper nutrients," says Greg Higgerson, vice president of development at Second Harvest.
Check out Second Harvest's list of Summer Food Service sites.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.