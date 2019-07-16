Korine bring Philly synthwave to Orlando's Soundbar

click to enlarge
Nestled in among a cadre of synthwave heavies on this Hump Day electro showcase is, surprisingly, the classic electro-pop majesty of Philadelphian duo Korine. They deal in bright, pristine and heartbreaking synth-pop redolent of Depeche Mode circa Music for the Masses
, Drab Majesty circa their whole catalog, or classic OMD. Here is a group who would proudly ’fess up to the much-maligned With Sympathy
as their favorite Ministry record. Korine is one long, elegant swoon realized through a mass of synthesizers and keening vocals. Their debut album, New Arrangements
, is the summer soundtrack we didn’t know we needed, but wow did we ever. Just follow the smell of clove cigarettes downtown …
with Timecop1983, Arcade High, Moondragon | 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | 407-456-1391 | soundbarorl.com
| $20-$25
@ Soundbar
37 W. Pine St.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Wed., July 17, 7 p.m.
Price:
$20
Concerts/Events