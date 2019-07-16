The Heard

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Korine bring Philly synthwave to Orlando's Soundbar

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 5:30 PM

Nestled in among a cadre of synthwave heavies on this Hump Day electro showcase is, surprisingly, the classic electro-pop majesty of Philadelphian duo Korine. They deal in bright, pristine and heartbreaking synth-pop redolent of Depeche Mode circa Music for the Masses, Drab Majesty circa their whole catalog, or classic OMD. Here is a group who would proudly ’fess up to the much-maligned With Sympathy as their favorite Ministry record. Korine is one long, elegant swoon realized through a mass of synthesizers and keening vocals. Their debut album, New Arrangements, is the summer soundtrack we didn’t know we needed, but wow did we ever. Just follow the smell of clove cigarettes downtown …

with Timecop1983, Arcade High, Moondragon | 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | 407-456-1391 | soundbarorl.com | $20-$25

