Korine bring Philly synthwave to Orlando's Soundbar

Timecop1983, Arcade High, Korine, Moondragon @ Soundbar 37 W. Pine St. Downtown Orlando, FL When: Wed., July 17, 7 p.m. Price: $20

Nestled in among a cadre of synthwave heavies on this Hump Day electro showcase is, surprisingly, the classic electro-pop majesty of Philadelphian duo Korine. They deal in bright, pristine and heartbreaking synth-pop redolent of Depeche Mode circa, Drab Majesty circa their whole catalog, or classic OMD. Here is a group who would proudly ’fess up to the much-malignedas their favorite Ministry record. Korine is one long, elegant swoon realized through a mass of synthesizers and keening vocals. Their debut album,, is the summer soundtrack we didn’t know we needed, but wow did we ever. Just follow the smell of clove cigarettes downtown …with Timecop1983, Arcade High, Moondragon | 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | 407-456-1391 | soundbarorl.com | $20-$25