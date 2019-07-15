Bloggytown

Monday, July 15, 2019

The best Prime Day deals you can get in two hours in Orlando

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 12:18 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock
The super-corporations have already taken over, so why not lean into it?

Prime Day, Amazon's two-day online shopping sale, begins today, so it might be the perfect opportunity to finally nab whatever has been sitting in your shopping cart forever.

And in Orlando, some of those will be at your door in two hours with their Prime Now deals – with no delivery fee if your cart is $35 or over. Here are some goodies you can get while the deals are hot:

Amazon's Echo, a smart-speaker optimized with their Alexa A.I, is half-off at $50. It might be smart to hold off if you have a small child, unless you want to hear "Baby Shark" all day and night.



The Amazon 4K Fire TV stick is down to $25, because Stranger Things won't binge itself.

This Columbia Rain Jacket, great for Florida's eight-minute monsoons, is down to $40.

A Graco booster seat is only $59 – it'll keep your kiddo safe but there's no guarantee you'll hold onto your sanity during a road trip.

Some groceries are also up to 40% off over the next two days, and any opportunity you can take to avoid running to the store should be taken.

There are also some deals that don't qualify for two-hour delivery, but you should still check out nonetheless. Who are you, the Duke of Winchester? You can wait a day or two.

If you've had enough with Big Carbonation's iron grip on your life, the Soda Stream is down to $50. And if you feel the same way about Starbucks, a Keurig is $50.

The Ring Home Security System is $200, and it comes with a free Echo Dot so you can do a little boogie, maybe to the Home Alone theme, while you keep the robbers out.

You can make up for your awful jump-shot on the courts with fresh Adidas gear up to 30%.

Want to confidently make your order in Spanish? Lifetime online access to Rosetta Stone is $100 off.

Is the futon no longer cutting it? Classic Brands Mattresses are up to 40% off.

Wanna shut up your racist Aunt Karen once and for all? The 23 & Me Health and Genetic Service test is marked down to $99, but the look on her face when she sees her actual heritage will be priceless.

Tired of the music at the gym? Wireless Beats Headphones are more than half off at $140.

