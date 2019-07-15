Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 15, 2019

Bloggytown

Roundup: the latest fundraising numbers in the Orlando mayoral race

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 4:40 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
It's still a few months away from the November election day, and incumbent Mayor Buddy Dyer is keeping up a major fundraising lead. Here's how everyone is faring with fundraising in Orlando's mayoral race, according to the city's latest public filings.

Dyer: Coming in with $402,878 for the entire campaign, the current mayor took in $47,485 in contributions for the month of June.

Aretha Simons: In total, the campaign has received $42,029.90, with $950 earned in June.

City Commissioner Samuel Ings: Overall, the Ings campaign has raised $37,075.19, and $3,600 of that was received in June.



Shantele Bennett: With $433.73 raised overall, the campaign did not get any donations in June.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando attorney John Morgan spars with gubernatorial runner-up Andrew Gillum on Twitter Read More

  2. The smell from the local Popeyes is making a Florida town 'unlivable' Read More

  3. The best Prime Day deals you can get in two hours in Orlando Read More

  4. Post Malone announces Central Florida show in October as part of Runaway Tour Read More

  5. Due to poor performance, Florida DOT will cut ties with Sunpass contractor Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation