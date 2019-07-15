Roundup: the latest fundraising numbers in the Orlando mayoral race

click to enlarge Photo by Monivette Cordeiro

It's still a few months away from the November election day, and incumbent Mayor Buddy Dyer is keeping up a major fundraising lead. Here's how everyone is faring with fundraising in Orlando's mayoral race, according to the city's latest public filings.Coming in with $402,878 for the entire campaign, the current mayor took in $47,485 in contributions for the month of June.In total, the campaign has received $42,029.90, with $950 earned in June.Overall, the Ings campaign has raised $37,075.19, and $3,600 of that was received in June.With $433.73 raised overall, the campaign did not get any donations in June.