Monday, July 15, 2019

Post Malone announces Central Florida show in October as part of Runaway Tour

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 2:43 PM

Post Malone, a Texas-based rapper and man-shaped wad of debris stuck in the Roomba, will bring his latest tour to Tampa this fall.

The Grammy nominee behind hits like “White Iverson,” “Rockstar” and “Congratulations” will bring his new “Runaway Tour” to Amalie Arena on Oct. 24. Opening acts Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh are also on the bill.

Tickets are $49.75 and up, and they go on sale this Friday, July 19.


