Orlando Science Center will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with movies, laser shows and more

The Orlando Science Center's Moon Fest will take place July 20 and 21 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.The Moon Fest is part of the Science Center's Astronomy Month, which aims to inspire visitors with information on fields like engineering, astronomy, math and coding. Guests can check out live events likeabout the chemistry of rocket science, a laser-light show set to songs by the Beatles and Pink Floyd, and a Martian egg drop challenge, or screenprint your own Moon Fest T-shirt in The Hive Makerspace.Films showing in the Dr. Phillips Cinedome include, in which astronauts Chris Ferguson and Serena Aunon give an overview of past space accomplishments, current activities and future plans, and, a "thrilling cinematic experience that showcases the real-life moments of humankind’s first steps on the moon." In the Digital Adventure Theater, there will be screenings ofand