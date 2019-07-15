Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 15, 2019

Bloggytown

Orlando Science Center will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with movies, laser shows and more

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 7:13 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ORLANDO SCIENCE CENTER
  • Courtesy of Orlando Science Center
The Orlando Science Center's Moon Fest will take place July 20 and 21 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The Moon Fest is part of the Science Center's Astronomy Month, which aims to inspire visitors with information on fields like engineering, astronomy, math and coding. Guests can check out live events like To Infinity and Kaboom about the chemistry of rocket science, a laser-light show set to songs by the Beatles and Pink Floyd, and a Martian egg drop challenge, or screenprint your own Moon Fest T-shirt in The Hive Makerspace.

Films showing in the Dr. Phillips Cinedome include Journey to Space, in which astronauts Chris Ferguson and Serena Aunon give an overview of past space accomplishments, current activities and future plans, and Apollo 11: First Steps Edition, a "thrilling cinematic experience that showcases the real-life moments of humankind’s first steps on the moon." In the Digital Adventure Theater, there will be screenings of First Man and WALL-E.

Location Details Orlando Science Center
777 E. Princeton St.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
407-514-2000
Museum
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Moon Fest @ Orlando Science Center

    • Sat., July 20, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun., July 21, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $20.95

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando attorney John Morgan spars with gubernatorial runner-up Andrew Gillum on Twitter Read More

  2. The smell from the local Popeyes is making a Florida town 'unlivable' Read More

  3. The best Prime Day deals you can get in two hours in Orlando Read More

  4. Post Malone announces Central Florida show in October as part of Runaway Tour Read More

  5. Due to poor performance, Florida DOT will cut ties with Sunpass contractor Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation