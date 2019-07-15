Orlando attorney John Morgan spars with gubernatorial runner-up Andrew Gillum on Twitter

click to enlarge Photo by Marlo Miller

Andrew Gillum at Al Lopez Park in Tampa, Florida on October 27, 2018.

click to enlarge Screen grab via Twitter.com/JohnMorgan

Does anyone believe anything that comes out of this dude's mouth? Of course it must be in an account that the public and his donors never see.



And when will he transfer another $500K? When he spends this first $500K.https://t.co/MSRfmI0NV0 — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) July 14, 2019

John, remember when you called me to drop out & work for Phil because you couldn't let Gwen win? You only care about transactions and distractions. I don't live on your plantation and I don’t take advice from Trump impersonators & DeSantis suck ups. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) July 14, 2019

John Morgan is "For the People." Unless that person is Florida gubernatorial runner-up Andrew Gillum.The two engaged in a Twitter spat over the weekend surrounding Gillum's use of campaign funds. Gillum transferred some $500,000 in campaign funds to his nonprofit, Forward Florida Action. The funds originally meant for the campaign will now be hidden from the public eye, because the nonprofit does not have to disclose spending.The organization plans to "register and re-engage" 1 million Democratic voters in time for the 2020 elections, according to an article from Tallahasse Reports.Morgan tweeted, "Does anyone believe anything that comes out of this dude's mouth?"Morgan, citing the article, then called for a lawsuit "to recover the monies given in trust to @AndrewGillum and now in a slush fund," adding, "Thank God for Florida that @GovRonDeSantis won."Gillum fired back on Twitter by calling Morgan a "Trump impersonator" and "DeSantis suck up" who only cares about "transactions and distractions."Morgan, who donated $2 million to Gillum's campaign, fired off a series of outraged tweets this May after learning Gillum didn't use $3.5 million in campaign funds to beat DeSantis.