Monday, July 15, 2019

Orlando attorney John Morgan spars with gubernatorial runner-up Andrew Gillum on Twitter

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 2:50 PM

click to enlarge Andrew Gillum at Al Lopez Park in Tampa, Florida on October 27, 2018. - PHOTO BY MARLO MILLER
  • Photo by Marlo Miller
  • Andrew Gillum at Al Lopez Park in Tampa, Florida on October 27, 2018.
John Morgan is "For the People." Unless that person is Florida gubernatorial runner-up Andrew Gillum.

The two engaged in a Twitter spat over the weekend surrounding Gillum's use of campaign funds. Gillum transferred some $500,000 in campaign funds to his nonprofit, Forward Florida Action. The funds originally meant for the campaign will now be hidden from the public eye, because the nonprofit does not have to disclose spending.
click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA TWITTER.COM/JOHNMORGAN
  • Screen grab via Twitter.com/JohnMorgan
The organization plans to "register and re-engage" 1 million Democratic voters in time for the 2020 elections, according to an article from Tallahasse Reports.

Morgan tweeted, "Does anyone believe anything that comes out of this dude's mouth?"

Morgan, citing the article, then called for a lawsuit "to recover the monies given in trust to @AndrewGillum and now in a slush fund," adding, "Thank God for Florida that @GovRonDeSantis won."
Gillum fired back on Twitter by calling Morgan a "Trump impersonator" and "DeSantis suck up" who only cares about "transactions and distractions."

Morgan, who donated $2 million to Gillum's campaign, fired off a series of outraged tweets this May after learning Gillum didn't use $3.5 million in campaign funds to beat DeSantis.



