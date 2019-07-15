Orlando attorney John Morgan spars with gubernatorial runner-up Andrew Gillum on Twitter

Does anyone believe anything that comes out of this dude's mouth? Of course it must be in an account that the public and his donors never see.— John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) July 14, 2019
And when will he transfer another $500K? When he spends this first $500K.https://t.co/MSRfmI0NV0
Gillum fired back on Twitter by calling Morgan a "Trump impersonator" and "DeSantis suck up" who only cares about "transactions and distractions."
John, remember when you called me to drop out & work for Phil because you couldn't let Gwen win? You only care about transactions and distractions. I don't live on your plantation and I don’t take advice from Trump impersonators & DeSantis suck ups.— Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) July 14, 2019
