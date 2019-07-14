Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, July 14, 2019

Bloggytown

Miami Democrat calls for more Senate hearings on Florida's SunPass toll collection system

Posted By on Sun, Jul 14, 2019 at 3:50 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FORMULANONE/FLICKR
  • Photo via Formulanone/Flickr

Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat, wants more Senate hearings on the SunPass toll-collection system and its contractor, now that state transportation officials have said they won't renew its current contract.

Taddeo, who serves on the Senate Committee on Infrastructure and Security, asked Chairman Tom Lee to continue probing the problems of the SunPass system conversion, which last summer lasted months longer than planned.

“The magnitude of their multiple breakdowns cannot be ignored,” Taddeo wrote to Lee. “In order to get to the bottom of these problems and ensure that the same mistakes are not made again, we have an obligation to hold hearings and investigate how things went so wrong.”

On Wednesday, Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault said that New Jersey-based Conduent State & Local Solution’s contract regarding SunPass wouldn’t be renewed when it expires in three years. Thibault’s comment came after the Tampa Bay Times outlined problems involving SunPass at Florida airports, such as late reimbursements for parking fees.



In March, state transportation officials imposed a $4.6 million fine on Conduent, and announced internal changes to how the state’s toll-collection system is managed. At the time, fines against the company had already reached $780,000, which included failing to meet an initial deadline to implement upgrades to the system.

Conduent's $343 million contract includes running the system for the next three years.

During the 2019 legislative session that ended in May, state lawmakers told transportation officials to maintain a hard financial line against Conduent.

“It’s not just the monetary damages that take place,” Lee, Thonotosassa, said during a February hearing. “We are in a time when there is an unprecedented level of distrust in government and its ability to fill a basic pothole. And these kinds of things just give rise to that frustration and concern. They give a black eye to the department, a black eye to members of the Senate.”

Committee weeks in advance of the 2020 legislative session begin in September.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brilliant mathematical genius continues lying about the crowd size outside of his Orlando rally Read More

  2. Two ladies were kicked out of a Florida Burger King after telling the manager to 'speak American English' Read More

  3. ICE raids are happening in Florida this weekend. Here's what you need to know Read More

  4. There's $38K reward for tips on the person who stabbed a Florida bottlenose dolphin to death Read More

  5. At least 55 children separated from their parents were detained at Florida's for-profit Homestead facility Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation