You seriously won't want to miss Sanford's 'Battle of the Food Trucks'

Downtown Sanford is expected to host 40 food trucks on July 20 for the Sanford "Battle of the Food Trucks."The event will feature craft beer, a kids zone, outdoor bars and seating, and live music. There will also be a "Pints n' Paws Pavilion" with cool-down pools and water for your pupper.And if you have any Belgian blood in you, it'll be a good excuse to get your drink on at Buster's Bistro on Sanford Avenue to celebrate Belgian Independence Day.The food competition will be decided by a few soon-to-be-announced celebrity judges, who will crown the winners for Best Entree and Best Dessert.The event will take place from 4 p.m. to midnight, and the entire food truck lineup can be found here