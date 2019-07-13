Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, July 13, 2019

Tip Jar

You seriously won't want to miss Sanford's 'Battle of the Food Trucks'

Posted By on Sat, Jul 13, 2019 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF HISTORIC DOWNTOWN SANFORD
  • Photo courtesy of Historic Downtown Sanford
Downtown Sanford is expected to host 40 food trucks on July 20 for the Sanford "Battle of the Food Trucks."

The event will feature craft beer, a kids zone, outdoor bars and seating, and live music. There will also be a "Pints n' Paws Pavilion" with cool-down pools and water for your pupper.

And if you have any Belgian blood in you, it'll be a good excuse to get your drink on at Buster's Bistro on Sanford Avenue to celebrate Belgian Independence Day.

The food competition will be decided by a few soon-to-be-announced celebrity judges, who will crown the winners for Best Entree and Best Dessert.



The event will take place from 4 p.m. to midnight, and the entire food truck lineup can be found here.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Two ladies were kicked out of a Florida Burger King after telling the manager to 'speak American English' Read More

  2. Brilliant mathematical genius continues lying about the crowd size outside of his Orlando rally Read More

  3. Due to poor performance, Florida DOT will cut ties with Sunpass contractor Read More

  4. There's $38K reward for tips on the person who stabbed a Florida bottlenose dolphin to death Read More

  5. ICE raids are happening in Florida this weekend. Here's what you need to know Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation