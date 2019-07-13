Saturday, July 13, 2019
You seriously won't want to miss Sanford's 'Battle of the Food Trucks'
By Christian Casale
on Sat, Jul 13, 2019 at 3:33 PM
Downtown Sanford is expected to host 40 food trucks on July 20 for the Sanford "Battle of the Food Trucks."
The event will feature craft beer, a kids zone, outdoor bars and seating, and live music. There will also be a "Pints n' Paws Pavilion" with cool-down pools and water for your pupper.
And if you have any Belgian blood in you, it'll be a good excuse to get your drink on at Buster's Bistro on Sanford Avenue to celebrate Belgian Independence Day.
The food competition will be decided by a few soon-to-be-announced celebrity judges, who will crown the winners for Best Entree and Best Dessert.
The event will take place from 4 p.m. to midnight, and the entire food truck lineup can be found here
