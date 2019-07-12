Bloggytown

Friday, July 12, 2019

Stop what you're doing because a baby walrus was just born at Sea World

Posted By on Fri, Jul 12, 2019 at 1:33 PM

Question: What kind of mammal is born at 150 pounds with facial hair?

On Friday, SeaWorld Orlando announced that a female Pacific walrus was born on July 3, her mother Kaboodle's second calf.

"I am incredibly proud to watch our teams in action as they provide world-class care for Kaboodle and her calf," said Gus Antorcha, CEO of SeaWorld Parks, in a press release. "Our talented veterinarians and animal experts gave the best prenatal care for Kaboodle, and now ongoing, around-the-clock care of mom and calf."

A problem was detected early on when Kaboodle was not lactating, so the SeaWorld staff are now caring for her calf 24 hours a day with bottle feeding and socialization.
The birth was a rarity for the park, as only four walrus calves have ever been born at SeaWorld, and with her birth, there are only 18 walruses living in six U.S zoological facilities.



The walrus is considered "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Kaboodle and her calf will be kept out of view of guests while the baby gains weight and learns how to swim.

"Being able to share this story with our guests and the public is extremely gratifying," Dr. Stacy DiRocco, a senior SeaWorld Orlando veterinarian, said. "Walruses need our help, and ambassadors like Kaboodle, her newborn calf and our Wild Arctic population help to tell an important story." 

