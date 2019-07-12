Bloggytown

Friday, July 12, 2019

JB Smoove will be in Orlando Saturday to advocate for safe teen driving

Posted By on Fri, Jul 12, 2019 at 5:59 PM

click image PHOTO VIA JB SMOOVE
  • photo via JB Smoove
On Saturday, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Spider-Man: Far From Home star JB Smoove will be at the Orlando Boys & Girls club to talk to teens about the importance of safe and distraction-free driving.

Smoove, a Boys & Girls Club alumnus, will be joined by a panel of locals who will also share with teens motivation and strategies to make good decisions and be a positive force in their community.

The event is part of a partnership between the Boys & Girls Club and UPS Foundation, two obvious choices for a "collab," as the teenagers they'll try to relate to say. They've joined forces to create the "UPS Road Code,"  instructions for safe driving aimed at the nation's teens.

Because if there's anything teens love, it's reading and lectures about safety.



The panel will take place on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Tupperware Branch Boys & Girls Club, located at 2411 Dyer Blvd. in Kissimmee.

