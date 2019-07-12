ICE raids are happening in Florida this weekend. Here's what you need to know

click to enlarge
Photo by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Wikimedia Commons
This weekend, the Trump administration is reportedly planning to follow through with a series of nationwide immigration raids in an effort to arrest thousands of undocumented migrants.
Multiple news sources, including National Public Radio
and the New York Times
, have confirmed with officials within the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency that raids will be conducted over multiple days starting Sunday, July 14, in 10 major cities — Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, San Francisco and Miami.
According to the Times
, the raids will target at least 2,000 immigrants who have been ordered to be deported, and may also include “collateral deportations,” meaning ICE agents may arrest and detain any immigrants who happen to be nearby, even if they weren’t the primary targets.
The announcement comes after President Trump called off a series of ICE raids last month, saying he wanted “to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border.” Well, immigrant kids are still dying in concentration camps, human rights are still being violated, and Trump still doesn’t have his full border wall funding, so here we are.
Activists and civil rights groups are sharing important information for immigrants concerned with this weekend’s raids. Here’s what you should do if you’re stopped by federal agents, according to the ACLU:
