Orlando-area pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen will sell you just the crust

screengrab via Villa Italian Kitchen/Instagram
At any given pizza party there’s always that person who leaves a giant pile of uneaten crusts behind. Well, now a pizza chain would like to sell those back to you.
Villa Italian Kitchen
, a nationwide chain with multiple Florida locations (including five in the Orlando area), is now offering a limited “slice” of crusts.
Starting Thursday, July 18, customers can spend $2.75 on six pizza crusts jammed into a container shaped like a slice.
The company says they’ve had many requests for “The Crusts,” which isn’t just a pile of used bread, they claim. “Our crust is much better than just any old bread,” said Villa Restaurant Group’s COO, Andrew Steinberg, to Miami.com. “That’s like saying that ordering a filet mignon is ‘just ordering beef.’ It’s obviously a much more high-quality experience.”
As of now it’s unclear what the company does with the “uncrusted” pizza slices, or if they’re even considering a new “crustless” pizza, which would be the next logical step.
