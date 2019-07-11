Orlando-area pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen will sell you just the crust

View this post on Instagram

BREAKING NEWS: Everyone's favorite part of the pizza will be available for purchase at participating Villa Italian Kitchens nationwide starting on July 18. Mark your calendars - our 'Just The Crusts' dish is almost here! Would you try this?!