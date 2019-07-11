Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 11, 2019

Tip Jar

Orlando-area pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen will sell you just the crust

Posted By on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 4:40 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA VILLA ITALIAN KITCHEN/INSTAGRAM
  • screengrab via Villa Italian Kitchen/Instagram
At any given pizza party there’s always that person who leaves a giant pile of uneaten crusts behind. Well, now a pizza chain would like to sell those back to you.

Villa Italian Kitchen, a nationwide chain with multiple Florida locations (including five in the Orlando area), is now offering a limited “slice” of crusts.

Starting Thursday, July 18, customers can spend $2.75 on six pizza crusts jammed into a container shaped like a slice.

The company says they’ve had many requests for “The Crusts,” which isn’t just a pile of used bread, they claim. “Our crust is much better than just any old bread,” said Villa Restaurant Group’s COO, Andrew Steinberg, to Miami.com. “That’s like saying that ordering a filet mignon is ‘just ordering beef.’ It’s obviously a much more high-quality experience.”



As of now it’s unclear what the company does with the “uncrusted” pizza slices, or if they’re even considering a new “crustless” pizza, which would be the next logical step.


So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Two ladies were kicked out of a Florida Burger King after telling the manager to 'speak American English' Read More

  2. Brilliant mathematical genius continues lying about the crowd size outside of his Orlando rally Read More

  3. Due to poor performance, Florida DOT will cut ties with Sunpass contractor Read More

  4. There's $38K reward for tips on the person who stabbed a Florida bottlenose dolphin to death Read More

  5. ICE raids are happening in Florida this weekend. Here's what you need to know Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation