The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 11, 2019

The Heard

Indie rock favorites Cursive and Cloud Nothing to play Orlando in November

Posted By on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 1:15 PM

click image PHOTO BY JP DAVIS VIA CURSIVE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by JP Davis via Cursive/Facebook
Today, two of the Midwest’s best indie-rock bands — Cursive and Cloud Nothings — announced a fall tour that’s hitting the City Beautiful on Nov. 15. Other Florida dates on the tour supporting Vitriola (Cursive’s first album in six years) include Jacksonville (Nov. 14 at Jack Rabbits), Tampa (Nov. 15 at Crowbar), Miami (Nov. 16 at The Ground), and Pensacola (Nov. 18 at Vinyl Music Hall).

Cursive fans were pumped about Vitriola, because it reunited frontman Tim Kasher, guitarist Ted Stevens and bassist Matt Maginn with founding drummer Clint Schnase for the first time since the band’s 2006 album Happy Hollow. Schnase won’t be with the band for the tour, however, since Cursive’s touring drummer is Pat Oakes. Longtime cellist Megan Siebe will also be on the tour, along with keyboardist Patrick Newberry.

Cursive, Cloud Nothings and Appleseed Cast play the Social on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brilliant mathematical genius continues lying about the crowd size outside of his Orlando rally Read More

  2. Two ladies were kicked out of a Florida Burger King after telling the manager to 'speak American English' Read More

  3. Due to poor performance, Florida DOT will cut ties with Sunpass contractor Read More

  4. There's $38K reward for tips on the person who stabbed a Florida bottlenose dolphin to death Read More

  5. ICE raids are happening in Florida this weekend. Here's what you need to know Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation