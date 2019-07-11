Indie rock favorites Cursive and Cloud Nothing to play Orlando in November

Today, two of the Midwest’s best indie-rock bands — Cursive and Cloud Nothings — announced a fall tour that’s hitting the City Beautiful on Nov. 15. Other Florida dates on the tour supporting Vitriola (Cursive’s first album in six years) include Jacksonville (Nov. 14 at Jack Rabbits), Tampa (Nov. 15 at Crowbar), Miami (Nov. 16 at The Ground), and Pensacola (Nov. 18 at Vinyl Music Hall).
Cursive fans were pumped about Vitriola, because it reunited frontman Tim Kasher, guitarist Ted Stevens and bassist Matt Maginn with founding drummer Clint Schnase for the first time since the band’s 2006 album Happy Hollow. Schnase won’t be with the band for the tour, however, since Cursive’s touring drummer is Pat Oakes. Longtime cellist Megan Siebe will also be on the tour, along with keyboardist Patrick Newberry.