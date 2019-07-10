You best believe the 43rd annual Miss Parliament House Pageant is a big freaking deal

click to enlarge
The iconic Darcel Stevens is just one of the special guests.
This is the 43rd year that Parliament House has hosted a Miss Parliament House drag pageant. Do you want to know what was happening the same year that the first pageant was held? Jimmy Carter won the election. The Son of Sam terrorized New York. Apple was founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. Jesus, Walt Disney World was barely 5 years old.
This year’s pageant honors that history with special guests Leigh Shannon, Darcel Stevens and Kennedy Davenport, as Tashae Royale Stevenson sees who she gets to pass the crown on to in the long line of Miss Parliament Houses.
9 p.m. Monday, July 15 | parliamenthouse.com
| $12
