The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

The Gist

You best believe the 43rd annual Miss Parliament House Pageant is a big freaking deal

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 10:40 PM

click to enlarge The iconic Darcel Stevens is just one of the special guests. - PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
  • The iconic Darcel Stevens is just one of the special guests.

This is the 43rd year that Parliament House has hosted a Miss Parliament House drag pageant. Do you want to know what was happening the same year that the first pageant was held? Jimmy Carter won the election. The Son of Sam terrorized New York. Apple was founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. Jesus, Walt Disney World was barely 5 years old.

This year’s pageant honors that history with special guests Leigh Shannon, Darcel Stevens and Kennedy Davenport, as Tashae Royale Stevenson sees who she gets to pass the crown on to in the long line of Miss Parliament Houses.

9 p.m. Monday, July 15 | parliamenthouse.com | $12
Location Details Parliament House
410 N. Orange Blossom Trail
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-425-7571
American
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's Sunday downpour turned the parking lot of SeaWorld into an actual sea world Read More

  2. Central Florida woman's diagnosis marks latest case of flesh-eating bacteria Read More

  3. Employee at Orlando middle school arrested for alleged molestation of 14-year-old students Read More

  4. Feral cat scratches two Disney employees in Orlando, causing rabies alert near Epcot Read More

  5. Wet, windy weather expected in Central Florida as a result of potential tropical storm forming in Gulf of Mexico Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation