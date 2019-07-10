Will's Pub goes dark with a stacked lineup of dark-rock, dark-synth heavyweights including Curse Mackey and SINE

click to enlarge
We said it before when David J came through town
a few weeks ago, and we’ll say it again about Curse Mackey and SINE’s Orlando show this weekend: You expressed your heartfelt gratitude online for Mackey and SINE helping David J rally
and save the day after Peter Murphy’s (second) last-minute cancellation, and this weekend you’ll have the chance to do it in person.
Curse Mackey is best known as a member of heavyweight electro-industrial collective Pigface, disco-Satanists My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, and his own outfit Evil Mothers. Austinites SINE, meanwhile, are very quickly elbowing their way to the top of the dark-rock class. Oh, and speaking of Pigface, Martin Atkins of Invisible Records, Ministry, PIL and Pigface fame is a late addition to the bill to … do whatever the hell he wants.
That’s a show right there, but there’s more. Props to the touring acts for taking a chance on newer and more diverse electronic projects as local support, so you’ve got EBM/dark-synth berserker Mother Juno and improv-techno alchemist and underground stalwart Bacon Grease filling out the lineup. This is shaping up to be a fine, fine Saturday night.
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., July 13, 8 p.m.
Price:
$10-$13
Concerts/Events