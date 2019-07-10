The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

The Heard

Will's Pub goes dark with a stacked lineup of dark-rock, dark-synth heavyweights including Curse Mackey and SINE

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 9:57 AM

click to enlarge curse_mackey_by_victoria_renard_2.jpg

We said it before when David J came through town a few weeks ago, and we’ll say it again about Curse Mackey and SINE’s Orlando show this weekend: You expressed your heartfelt gratitude online for Mackey and SINE helping David J rally and save the day after Peter Murphy’s (second) last-minute cancellation, and this weekend you’ll have the chance to do it in person.

Curse Mackey is best known as a member of heavyweight electro-industrial collective Pigface, disco-Satanists My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, and his own outfit Evil Mothers. Austinites SINE, meanwhile, are very quickly elbowing their way to the top of the dark-rock class. Oh, and speaking of Pigface, Martin Atkins of Invisible Records, Ministry, PIL and Pigface fame is a late addition to the bill to … do whatever the hell he wants.

That’s a show right there, but there’s more. Props to the touring acts for taking a chance on newer and more diverse electronic projects as local support, so you’ve got EBM/dark-synth berserker Mother Juno and improv-techno alchemist and underground stalwart Bacon Grease filling out the lineup. This is shaping up to be a fine, fine Saturday night.
Event Details Curse Mackey, Sine, Mother Juno, Bacon Grease
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., July 13, 8 p.m.
Price: $10-$13
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Curse Mackey, Sine, Mother Juno, Bacon Grease @ Will's Pub

    • Sat., July 13, 8 p.m. $10-$13

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Central Florida woman's diagnosis marks latest case of flesh-eating bacteria Read More

  2. Employee at Orlando middle school arrested for alleged molestation of 14-year-old students Read More

  3. Florida high school principal reassigned after stating he 'can't say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event' Read More

  4. Pop an extra Xanax, parents, the Baby Shark live show is coming to Orlando Read More

  5. Human Rainbow Brite doll JoJo Siwa comes to the Amway Center on Wednesday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation