Wet, windy weather expected in Central Florida as a result of potential tropical storm forming in Gulf of Mexico

Watching an area in the tropics that could become our next named storm later today. Models are in agreement that this system will track towards the TX/LA coastline by the weekend. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/IJRqUhhf3j

As this weather moves across our state today & tomorrow, heavy rain is possible along the FL Gulf Coast, which could result in flooding. If you encounter flooded roads, put your safety first & find an alternate route. Follow @FLSERT & local media for updates on this system.