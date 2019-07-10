Bloggytown

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Wet, windy weather expected in Central Florida as a result of potential tropical storm forming in Gulf of Mexico

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 12:10 PM

PHOTO CRED: NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER
There's a low pressure system about 100 miles southwest of the Florida Panhandle's Apalachicola that has a 100 percent chance of tropical development by Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system is currently sustaining 30 mph winds as it moves west-southwest at 8 mph, per the NHC's 11 a.m. update.

Development of the system comes with the risk of producing storm surges in low-lying areas across North and Central Florida.

The system will be named "Barry" when it develops into a tropical storm, which would make it the second named storm of the 2019 season. 



WKMG reports that hurricane hunters are scheduled to fly into the weather system later today. Early estimates show the system is expected to redirect towards the Texas/Louisiana portion of the Gulf Coast.

In the meantime, a ton of rain is expected in Central Florida today.

Earlier this week, the NHC said there were was an 80 percent chance that the storm system will develop into Tropical Storm Barry sometime later this week. The storm was upgraded Monday morning after the NHC previously upgraded its chances of developing into a system from 60 percent Sunday night, to 70 percent early Monday morning, to 80 percent later Monday.

"As this weather moves across our state today & tomorrow, heavy rain is possible along the FL Gulf Coast, which could result in flooding," Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "If you encounter flooded roads, put your safety first & find an alternate route. Follow @FLSERT & local media for updates on this system." 

