Wednesday, July 10, 2019

The Heard

Skatepunk EDM DJ Mija rolls into Celine Thursday to sweat it out

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 7:21 AM

click to enlarge drink_mijafullres.jpg
Skatepunk EDM DJ Mija rolls into Celine this week for a stop on her “Sweat It Out” tour. The Arizona native’s career has been rising for years, and this tour finds her firmly planted in the upper echelons of the hard house scene after a world-spanning year involving dates in Japan, Australia, Mexico and Thailand. It’s definitely possible this one will sell out, so get on TicketWeb quick.

9 p.m. Thursday, July 11 | celineorlando.com | $15-$20
Location Details Celine Orlando
22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
Bar/Pub
Map
