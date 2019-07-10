Skatepunk EDM DJ Mija rolls into Celine Thursday to sweat it out

click to enlarge
Skatepunk EDM DJ Mija rolls into Celine this week for a stop on her “Sweat It Out” tour. The Arizona native’s career has been rising for years, and this tour finds her firmly planted in the upper echelons of the hard house scene after a world-spanning year involving dates in Japan, Australia, Mexico and Thailand. It’s definitely possible this one will sell out, so get on TicketWeb quick.
9 p.m. Thursday, July 11 | celineorlando.com
| $15-$20
