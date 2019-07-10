SideWard Brewing and Ravenous Pig are teaming up and we couldn't be happier

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of The Ravenous Pig

Larry Foor of the Ravenous Pig Brewing Co. and Garret Ward of SideWard Brewing invite you to their first collaboration dinner at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, and it's a doozy.The prix-fixe meal will feature four courses from the Ravenous Pig, including aavocado nacho plate and a meatloaf and mashed potato "TV Dinner." Each course will be paired with two beers: one from SideWard, like their "Liquid Snickers" stout (for dessert), and one from the Pig, like a blueberry gose.The meal is $65 per person plus tax and tip, and reservations can be made with a phone call to the Ravenous Pig, where the meal will take place.