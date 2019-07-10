Wednesday, July 10, 2019
SideWard Brewing and Ravenous Pig are teaming up and we couldn't be happier
By Christian Casale
on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 4:55 PM
Larry Foor of the Ravenous Pig Brewing Co. and Garret Ward of SideWard Brewing invite you to their first collaboration dinner at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, and it's a doozy.
The prix-fixe meal will feature four courses from the Ravenous Pig, including a chicharrones
avocado nacho plate and a meatloaf and mashed potato "TV Dinner." Each course will be paired with two beers: one from SideWard, like their "Liquid Snickers" stout (for dessert), and one from the Pig, like a blueberry gose.
The meal is $65 per person plus tax and tip, and reservations can be made with a phone call to the Ravenous Pig, where the meal will take place.
