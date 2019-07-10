Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Tip Jar

SideWard Brewing and Ravenous Pig are teaming up and we couldn't be happier

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 4:55 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RAVENOUS PIG
  • Photo courtesy of The Ravenous Pig
Larry Foor of the Ravenous Pig Brewing Co. and Garret Ward of SideWard Brewing invite you to their first collaboration dinner at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, and it's a doozy.

The prix-fixe meal will feature four courses from the Ravenous Pig, including a chicharrones avocado nacho plate and a meatloaf and mashed potato "TV Dinner." Each course will be paired with two beers: one from SideWard, like their "Liquid Snickers" stout (for dessert), and one from the Pig, like a blueberry gose.

The meal is $65 per person plus tax and tip, and reservations can be made with a phone call to the Ravenous Pig, where the meal will take place.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.



Location Details The Ravenous Pig
565 W. Fairbanks Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
407-628-2333
Bar/Pub, Brewpub and Modern American
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Central Florida woman's diagnosis marks latest case of flesh-eating bacteria Read More

  2. Employee at Orlando middle school arrested for alleged molestation of 14-year-old students Read More

  3. Orlando's Sunday downpour turned the parking lot of SeaWorld into an actual sea world Read More

  4. Pop an extra Xanax, parents, the Baby Shark live show is coming to Orlando Read More

  5. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony set to play Orlando in September Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation