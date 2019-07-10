Revel in early Keanu at a Bill & Ted double feature at the Nook on Robinson

click to enlarge
Now that the world is experiencing a full-blown Keanu-ssance, it’s time to revisit the pre-John Wick, pre-“You’re Beautiful!,” even pre-Sad Keanu oeuvre of the internet’s current boyfriend, Keanu Reeves. The Bill & Ted movies – 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
– star Reeves as dimwitted wannabe rock star Ted “Theodore” Logan, alongside his best friend, Bill S. Preston “Esquire,” played by Alex Winter.
The first film, which followed the two good-natured doofuses on a trip through history in a time-traveling telephone booth, was a huge hit. And while Bogus Journey
may not have quite the charm of the first film, scenes like Bill & Ted challenging a Seventh Seal
-inspired Grim Reaper to games like Battleship and Twister are far more clever than they get credit for. Bill & Ted Face the Music
, scheduled for release next year, has already started shooting, so now is the perfect time to get together with some strangers to watch these flicks and remember the sacred axioms: “Be excellent to each other” and “Party on, dudes!”
8 p.m. Saturday, July 13 | facebook.com/thenookonrobinson
| free admission, but bring a chair
