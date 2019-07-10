The Gist

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

The Gist

Revel in early Keanu at a Bill & Ted double feature at the Nook on Robinson

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 12:56 PM

click to enlarge sel_bill_and_ted.jpg
Now that the world is experiencing a full-blown Keanu-ssance, it’s time to revisit the pre-John Wick, pre-“You’re Beautiful!,” even pre-Sad Keanu oeuvre of the internet’s current boyfriend, Keanu Reeves. The Bill & Ted movies – 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey – star Reeves as dimwitted wannabe rock star Ted “Theodore” Logan, alongside his best friend, Bill S. Preston “Esquire,” played by Alex Winter.

The first film, which followed the two good-natured doofuses on a trip through history in a time-traveling telephone booth, was a huge hit. And while Bogus Journey may not have quite the charm of the first film, scenes like Bill & Ted challenging a Seventh Seal-inspired Grim Reaper to games like Battleship and Twister are far more clever than they get credit for. Bill & Ted Face the Music, scheduled for release next year, has already started shooting, so now is the perfect time to get together with some strangers to watch these flicks and remember the sacred axioms: “Be excellent to each other” and “Party on, dudes!”

8 p.m. Saturday, July 13 | facebook.com/thenookonrobinson | free admission, but bring a chair

Location Details The Nook on Robinson
2432 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
Bakery and Bar/Pub
Map
