Revel in early Keanu at a Bill & Ted double feature at the Nook on Robinson

click to enlarge

Now that the world is experiencing a full-blown Keanu-ssance, it’s time to revisit the pre-John Wick, pre-“You’re Beautiful!,” even pre-Sad Keanu oeuvre of the internet’s current boyfriend, Keanu Reeves. The Bill & Ted movies – 1989’sand 1991’s– star Reeves as dimwitted wannabe rock star Ted “Theodore” Logan, alongside his best friend, Bill S. Preston “Esquire,” played by Alex Winter.The first film, which followed the two good-natured doofuses on a trip through history in a time-traveling telephone booth, was a huge hit. And whilemay not have quite the charm of the first film, scenes like Bill & Ted challenging a-inspired Grim Reaper to games like Battleship and Twister are far more clever than they get credit for., scheduled for release next year, has already started shooting, so now is the perfect time to get together with some strangers to watch these flicks and remember the sacred axioms: “Be excellent to each other” and “Party on, dudes!”8 p.m. Saturday, July 13 | facebook.com/thenookonrobinson | free admission, but bring a chair