Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Orlando's Sunday downpour turned the parking lot of SeaWorld into an actual sea world
Posted
By Jessica Bryce Young
on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 2:05 PM
click to enlarge
-
screengrab from video by James Reitmeier/Facebook
Sunday afternoon, SeaWorld attendees came out to the parking lot to find an unwelcome surprise brought on by
rising oceans and global heating
good old Mother Nature: The parking lot was flooded with rainwater, swamping some cars above the bumpers. James Reitmeier made a video of the swampy scene.
"These cars are floating!" exclaims one woman off-camera, while a man says "This is … this is … this is SEAWORLD."
You are correct, my dude. This IS SeaWorld.
Catch the action:
