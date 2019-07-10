Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Bloggytown

Orlando's Sunday downpour turned the parking lot of SeaWorld into an actual sea world

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 2:05 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO BY JAMES REITMEIER/FACEBOOK
  • screengrab from video by James Reitmeier/Facebook
Sunday afternoon, SeaWorld attendees came out to the parking lot to find an unwelcome surprise brought on by rising oceans and global heating good old Mother Nature: The parking lot was flooded with rainwater, swamping some cars above the bumpers. James Reitmeier made a video of the swampy scene.

"These cars are floating!" exclaims one woman off-camera, while a man says "This is … this is … this is SEAWORLD."

You are correct, my dude. This IS SeaWorld.

Catch the action:

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Central Florida woman's diagnosis marks latest case of flesh-eating bacteria Read More

  2. Employee at Orlando middle school arrested for alleged molestation of 14-year-old students Read More

  3. Pop an extra Xanax, parents, the Baby Shark live show is coming to Orlando Read More

  4. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony set to play Orlando in September Read More

  5. Florida high school principal reassigned after stating he 'can't say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation