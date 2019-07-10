Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Bloggytown

Orlando ranks No. 3 as best U.S. city for recreation

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 9:10 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
Orlando is pretty great if you like the great outdoors.

At least, that's what a group of financial analysts say. WalletHub recently came out with a list of the top cities in the country for recreation.

Orlando was the only East Coast city to top the list, with a No. 3 spot, although Tampa wasn't far behind, coming in fifth place.

Second place went to Las Vegas, while San Diego earned the No. 1 spot.



Researchers came up with the rankings based on four criteria: entertainment and recreational facilities, costs, weather, and quality of parks.

WalletHub came out with the list in line with Parks and Recreation month, which falls in July. So congrats, Orlando. Treat yo' self.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Central Florida woman's diagnosis marks latest case of flesh-eating bacteria Read More

  2. Employee at Orlando middle school arrested for alleged molestation of 14-year-old students Read More

  3. Florida high school principal reassigned after stating he 'can't say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event' Read More

  4. Pop an extra Xanax, parents, the Baby Shark live show is coming to Orlando Read More

  5. Human Rainbow Brite doll JoJo Siwa comes to the Amway Center on Wednesday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation