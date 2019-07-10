Orlando ranks No. 3 as best U.S. city for recreation

click to enlarge
Orlando is pretty great if you like the great outdoors.
At least, that's what a group of financial analysts say. WalletHub recently came out with a list
of the top cities in the country for recreation.
Orlando was the only East Coast city to top the list, with a No. 3 spot, although Tampa wasn't far behind, coming in fifth place.
Second place went to Las Vegas, while San Diego earned the No. 1 spot.
Researchers came up with the rankings based on four criteria: entertainment and recreational facilities, costs, weather, and quality of parks.
WalletHub came out with the list in line with Parks and Recreation
month, which falls in July. So congrats, Orlando. Treat yo' self.
