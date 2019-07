Orlando ranks No. 3 as best U.S. city for recreation

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Stock

Orlando is pretty great if you like the great outdoors.At least, that's what a group of financial analysts say. WalletHub recently came out with a list of the top cities in the country for recreation.Orlando was the only East Coast city to top the list, with a No. 3 spot, although Tampa wasn't far behind, coming in fifth place.Second place went to Las Vegas, while San Diego earned the No. 1 spot.Researchers came up with the rankings based on four criteria: entertainment and recreational facilities, costs, weather, and quality of parks.WalletHub came out with the list in line withmonth, which falls in July. So congrats, Orlando. Treat yo' self.