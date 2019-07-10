Wednesday, July 10, 2019
NKOTB, Salt-n-Pepa and more hit Amway Saturday on a blockbuster tour heavy on nostalgia for the golden age of MTV
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 8:46 AM
Pioneering Bostonian boy-band NKOTB (New Kids on the Block no more) are back, helming a blockbuster tour heavy on nostalgia for a golden age of pop-radio and MTV’s best days. And their “Mixtape Tour” is oh-so-perfectly timed for the summer, when nostalgia for the carefree days of youth hits a goddamned fever pitch. Think of this show as a live and in-person version of a vintage teen mixtape – precious handmade cassettes chock-full of songs carefully taped off the radio, boombox-style – and even NKOTB aside, the tour’s lineup is eye-popping: Salt N Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson. So many hits, so many long-ago summer soundtracks. Since we’re neck-deep in a post-everything age where cool points don’t matter, this weekend is the perfect time to let your non-freak flag fly. Or to just hang tough with the original kidz.
@ Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., July 13, 8 p.m.
Price:
$36.95-$550
Concerts/Events
