The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

The Heard

NKOTB, Salt-n-Pepa and more hit Amway Saturday on a blockbuster tour heavy on nostalgia for the golden age of MTV

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 8:46 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA AMWAY CENTER
  • photo via Amway Center

Pioneering Bostonian boy-band NKOTB (New Kids on the Block no more) are back, helming a blockbuster tour heavy on nostalgia for a golden age of pop-radio and MTV’s best days. And their “Mixtape Tour” is oh-so-perfectly timed for the summer, when nostalgia for the carefree days of youth hits a goddamned fever pitch. Think of this show as a live and in-person version of a vintage teen mixtape – precious handmade cassettes chock-full of songs carefully taped off the radio, boombox-style – and even NKOTB aside, the tour’s lineup is eye-popping: Salt N Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson. So many hits, so many long-ago summer soundtracks. Since we’re neck-deep in a post-everything age where cool points don’t matter, this weekend is the perfect time to let your non-freak flag fly. Or to just hang tough with the original kidz.
Event Details New Kids on the Block, Salt N Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson
@ Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., July 13, 8 p.m.
Price: $36.95-$550
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
800-745-3000
Arena
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • New Kids on the Block, Salt N Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson @ Amway Center

    • Sat., July 13, 8 p.m. $36.95-$550

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Central Florida woman's diagnosis marks latest case of flesh-eating bacteria Read More

  2. Employee at Orlando middle school arrested for alleged molestation of 14-year-old students Read More

  3. Florida high school principal reassigned after stating he 'can't say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event' Read More

  4. Pop an extra Xanax, parents, the Baby Shark live show is coming to Orlando Read More

  5. Human Rainbow Brite doll JoJo Siwa comes to the Amway Center on Wednesday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation