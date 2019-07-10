Lime opts to remove ride-share bikes from UCF's campus

click to enlarge Photo by Rob Bartlett

The ride-share company Lime seems to have squeezed the last drop out of their operation on the University of Central Florida's campus, as the company has decided to remove all 600 of its bikes prior to the fall semester.A Lime spokesman said the company is currently in talks with the university to remain on campus. They hope to have an update soon."Our campus offices are evaluating what transportation services will most safely and effectively serve students going forward," Rachel Williams, a spokesperson for the UCF, writes in an email toThe Lime spokesman said the company will not be removing bikes from Orlando, though they "are in discussion with [city officials] about expanding residents' clean transportation options with electric scooters."There are no plans to change any other partnerships in Central Florida.Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that legalized electric scooters in Florida, allowing companies such as Lime, Bird and Uber's Jump Scooters to operate statewide, with local jurisdictions in charge of further regulation.The legislation's approval came on the heels of the city of Tampa launching its electric scooter pilot program in May. The program has so far included four ride-share vendors: Spin, Jump, Bird and Lime.In January, city of Orlando officials toldthat they weren't interested in implementing electric scooters at the local level."The city is still evaluating what transportation services will most safely and effectively serve our residents going forward and continues to communicate with Lime regarding their services," says Karyn Barber, a city spokesperson.Barber adds: "At this time there is no change to the status of Lime bikes in the city of Orlando."