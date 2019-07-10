Let yourself and everyone else eat cake at Saturday's Bastille Bash in Audubon Park

click to enlarge Adobe Photos

Event Details Bastille Bash @ Audubon Park Garden District East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive Audubon Park Orlando, FL When: Sat., July 13, 3-9 p.m. Price: free Events Map

Every time we look at Twitter we wonder if this is the day when America is going to storm the barricades. (It’s never too late,) But if your interest in all things French runs more toward the cheese and wine, less toward the guillotine, this annual Audubon Park event is for you. There’s a French-style flea market starting at 3 p.m., a French wine and cheese pairing at 4 p.m., a French wine dinner at 7 p.m., a Moulin Rouge-style burlesque show at 8:30 p.m. – and of course an appearance by Marie Antoinette, who’ll make the scene at the market between 5 and 6:30 p.m. (Please, no unsheathed blades nearneck.) Whether you find yourself loudly humming “The Song of Angry Men” these days or you’re just in it for the baguette fencing, you’re certain to find something