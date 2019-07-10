Let yourself and everyone else eat cake at Saturday's Bastille Bash in Audubon Park

click to enlarge
Every time we look at Twitter we wonder if this is the day when America is going to storm the barricades. (Courage!
It’s never too late, mes amis!
) But if your interest in all things French runs more toward the cheese and wine, less toward the guillotine, this annual Audubon Park event is for you. There’s a French-style flea market starting at 3 p.m., a French wine and cheese pairing at 4 p.m., a French wine dinner at 7 p.m., a Moulin Rouge-style burlesque show at 8:30 p.m. – and of course an appearance by Marie Antoinette, who’ll make the scene at the market between 5 and 6:30 p.m. (Please, no unsheathed blades near la princesse’s
neck.) Whether you find yourself loudly humming “The Song of Angry Men” these days or you’re just in it for the baguette fencing, you’re certain to find something ce qui vous plaira
.
@ Audubon Park Garden District
East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive
Audubon Park
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., July 13, 3-9 p.m.
Price:
free
Events