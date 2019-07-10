Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Electro soundscaper Com Truise to play the Social in November
By Ray Roa
on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 12:38 PM
Com Truise’s
Photo via Com Truise/Facebook
new album, Persuasion System,
found him heading in a darker direction, and he’s bringing the moody vibes and soundscapes back to the City Beautiful
this fall.
The 33-year-old New York producer born Seth Haley just announced more tour dates supporting Persuasion,
and he’s stopping in at the Social
on Thursday, November 14. Tickets can be purchased here.
