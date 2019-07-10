The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

The Heard

Electro soundscaper Com Truise to play the Social in November

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 12:38 PM

click image PHOTO VIA COM TRUISE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Com Truise/Facebook
Com Truise’s new album, Persuasion System, found him heading in a darker direction, and he’s bringing the moody vibes and soundscapes back to the City Beautiful this fall.

The 33-year-old New York producer born Seth Haley just announced more tour dates supporting Persuasion, and he’s stopping in at the Social on Thursday, November 14. Tickets can be purchased here.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Central Florida woman's diagnosis marks latest case of flesh-eating bacteria Read More

  2. Employee at Orlando middle school arrested for alleged molestation of 14-year-old students Read More

  3. Pop an extra Xanax, parents, the Baby Shark live show is coming to Orlando Read More

  4. Human Rainbow Brite doll JoJo Siwa comes to the Amway Center on Wednesday Read More

  5. Florida high school principal reassigned after stating he 'can't say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation