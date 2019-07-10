Darkwave dance night Uberbahn returns to the Falcon to fill your heart with inertia

click to enlarge
“Pause ist vorbei!
” proclaims the event page of Uberbahn’s return to Thornton Park’s the Falcon, meaning “the break is over!” After a couple of months off, the night devoted to darkwave, EBM, post-punk, industrial, Krautrock – you know, the G-word – returns under the control of DJs NM and 0r10n. Now is the time on Sprockets
when we tanz
, sweetheart.
10 p.m. Friday, July 12 | facebook.com/uberbahn
| free
