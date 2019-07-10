The Heard

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Darkwave dance night Uberbahn returns to the Falcon to fill your heart with inertia

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge uberbahn.jpg

Pause ist vorbei!” proclaims the event page of Uberbahn’s return to Thornton Park’s the Falcon, meaning “the break is over!” After a couple of months off, the night devoted to darkwave, EBM, post-punk, industrial, Krautrock – you know, the G-word – returns under the control of DJs NM and 0r10n. Now is the time on Sprockets when we tanz, sweetheart.

10 p.m. Friday, July 12 | facebook.com/uberbahn | free
Location Details The Falcon
819 E. Washington St.
Thornton Park
Orlando, FL
407-423-3060
Bar/Pub and Gallery
Map
Website powered by Foundation