Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Pop an extra Xanax, parents, the Baby Shark live show is coming to Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 11:37 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA DR. PHILLIPS CENTER
  • image via Dr. Phillips Center
Put on your swim diapers, kids, and grab your earplugs, parents: The Baby Shark live experience is coming to Orlando.

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced that Pinkfong’s viral dance phenomenon is bringing a live production to town for one day only on Friday, Oct. 4. Tickets for the 6 p.m. show go on sale at noon Friday, July 12, and will start at $19.50.

If you’re already familiar with the “Baby Shark” song — along with “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Monkey Banana Dance” — then you already know what you’re in for.

If you’re not familiar and don’t have kids, then spare yourself.




"There's obviously something incredible there with Baby Shark and the toughest part for us is taking the three minute viral video and being able to produce a live show for the stage," Stephen Shaw, whose company, Round Room Live, will produce the show, told Billboard. "Thankfully Pinkfong has a large catalog of songs that we have access to, with more than 400 titles."

This will still be better than swimming in poop water. More information on the show is available on the Dr. Phillips Center website.

