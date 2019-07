Orlando House of Blues announces new Southern-inspired weekend Bayou Brunch

Photo via House of Blues Orlando

The House of Blues is set to rock even harder with the addition of the new Bayou Brunch starting Saturday, Aug. 3.The buffet-style brunch with a musical twist will feature Southern classics such as biscuits and gravy, shrimp and crawfish étouffée and more.A Build Your Old Fashioned Bar will satisfy morning thirst alongside the brunch classics: bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys.Bayou Brunch will also offer live music from Brown Bag Brass Band , a New Orleans-inspired jazz band that plays classic brass and Dixieland favorites.The brunch buffet will be available in the HOB restaurant and bar from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and is $33 for adults and $15 for children 3-9. (The popular Gospel Brunch will still be held every Sunday in the Music Hall.)