Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Orlando House of Blues announces new Southern-inspired weekend Bayou Brunch

PHOTO VIA HOUSE OF BLUES ORLANDO
  • Photo via House of Blues Orlando
The House of Blues is set to rock even harder with the addition of the new Bayou Brunch starting Saturday, Aug. 3.

The buffet-style brunch with a musical twist will feature Southern classics such as biscuits and gravy, shrimp and crawfish étouffée and more.
A Build Your Old Fashioned Bar will satisfy morning thirst alongside the brunch classics: bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Bayou Brunch will also offer live music from Brown Bag Brass Band, a New Orleans-inspired jazz band that plays classic brass and Dixieland favorites.

The brunch buffet will be available in the HOB restaurant and bar from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and is $33 for adults and $15 for children 3-9. (The popular Gospel Brunch will still be held every Sunday in the Music Hall.)



Location Details House of Blues
Disney Springs
Disney
Lake Buena Vista, FL
407-934-2583
10:30am and 1pm Gospel Brunch Sunday; 11am-11pm Sunday-Monday; 11am- midnight Tuesday-Wednesday; 11am-1:30am Thursday-Saturday
Music Club, American, Breakfast/Brunch and Southern/Soul
