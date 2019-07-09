Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Orlando House of Blues announces new Southern-inspired weekend Bayou Brunch
By Annabelle Sikes
on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 3:53 PM
Photo via House of Blues Orlando
The House of Blues is set to rock even harder with the addition of the new Bayou Brunch starting Saturday, Aug. 3.
The buffet-style brunch with a musical twist will feature Southern classics such as biscuits and gravy, shrimp and crawfish étouffée and more.
A Build Your Old Fashioned Bar will satisfy morning thirst alongside the brunch classics: bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys.
Bayou Brunch will also offer live music from Brown Bag Brass Band
, a New Orleans-inspired jazz band that plays classic brass and Dixieland favorites.
The brunch buffet will be available in the HOB restaurant and bar from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and is $33 for adults and $15 for children 3-9. (The popular Gospel Brunch will still be held every Sunday in the Music Hall.)
