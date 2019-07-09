Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Hydraulic spill halts Orlando traffic on Orange Blossom Trail and Colonial Drive
Posted
By Jenna Lyons
on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 11:08 AM
click to enlarge
-
photo via Orlando Fire Department
A "significant" hydraulic leak at Orange Blossom Trail and West Colonial Drive caused a truck to veer off the road and onto train tracks Tuesday morning, fire officials said.
The Orlando Fire Department advised motorists to expect traffic delays due to the spill, which extends for a quarter of a mile on Orange Blossom Trail and 500 feet on Colonial Drive.
A truck lost control and slid onto train tracks, officials said, but there was no immediate information on the condition of the driver and the vehicle.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: Orlando Fire Department, hydraulic leak, Orlando traffic, OBT, Colonial, Image