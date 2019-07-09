Hydraulic spill halts Orlando traffic on Orange Blossom Trail and Colonial Drive

click to enlarge photo via Orlando Fire Department

Hazmat crews on scene of a significant hydraulic leak. Roads impacted near OBT and W. Colonial Dr. Expect traffic delays. The slick extends approximately 1/4 mile on OBT and 500 feet on Colonial. The slick roadway caused a truck to lose control and end up on the train tracks. pic.twitter.com/UYU3UM7isp — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) July 9, 2019

A "significant" hydraulic leak at Orange Blossom Trail and West Colonial Drive caused a truck to veer off the road and onto train tracks Tuesday morning, fire officials said.The Orlando Fire Department advised motorists to expect traffic delays due to the spill, which extends for a quarter of a mile on Orange Blossom Trail and 500 feet on Colonial Drive.A truck lost control and slid onto train tracks, officials said, but there was no immediate information on the condition of the driver and the vehicle.