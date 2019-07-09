Bloggytown

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Hydraulic spill halts Orlando traffic on Orange Blossom Trail and Colonial Drive

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 11:08 AM

A "significant" hydraulic leak at Orange Blossom Trail and West Colonial Drive caused a truck to veer off the road and onto train tracks Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The Orlando Fire Department advised motorists to expect traffic delays due to the spill, which extends for a quarter of a mile on Orange Blossom Trail and 500 feet on Colonial Drive. 
A truck lost control and slid onto train tracks, officials said, but there was no immediate information on the condition of the driver and the vehicle.

